How to Make a Dog Friendly Backyard

Creating a dog friendly backyard can be an enjoyable and rewarding experience. Not only can it provide your pup with some much-needed exercise, but it can also be an oasis of fun, exploration and relaxation for your four-legged family member. Here are 5 tips to ensure that you create the perfect backyard for your pup!

1. Decking:

Decking is a great way to provide your pup with a comfortable, protected place in the backyard where they can rest and relax away from the hustle and bustle of your family. Decking Sydney is available in a variety of dog friendly materials, such as wood, composite, or vinyl.

2. Planting & Gardening:

Planting and gardening are great activities for you and your pup to enjoy together. This is an excellent way to encourage mental stimulation, exploration, and physical activity for your pup.

3. Fencing:

Installing a secure fence is essential to keeping your pup safe from wandering off or meeting other animals or people they may not be familiar with. Go for a fence that has vertical pickets to prevent your pup from jumping over or digging under it.

4. Dog Toys:

Investing in some dog toys or agility equipment can provide your pup with hours of fun and mental stimulation. Many pet stores offer a wide range of age and size appropriate toys for both indoors and outdoors.

5. Doggy Day Care:

Doggy day care is a great way to provide your pup with additional socialisation and exercise when you’re too busy to take them out yourself. Doggy day care in Sydney offer supervised play and activities, allowing your pup the opportunity to make new friends and stay active.

Creating a Dog friendly backyard is the perfect way to give your pup a safe, happy and stimulating environment in which to explore, relax and play. With these five tips, you can create the perfect Dog friendly backyard in no time!