3 Budget-Friendly Tips for Boosting Your Small Business Sales

Cash is all too often tight for small businesses. So, finding new and innovative ways to increase sales on a shoestring budget can seem like an impossible task. Luckily, sales strategies don’t have to be expensive to be effective. Here are three clever tips from top sales classes that won’t break the bank.

Create a website

A study by Forrester Research found that a strong website can increase revenues by an average of 10-12%. So, if you don’t have a site or yours is gathering dust in the cyber-ether, it’s time to invest some time and money into creating a strong web presence.

If you’re not a tech wizard, don’t worry. You can still create something neat to attract customers. without dipping too deep into your pockets. Free sites like Wix and Weebly can help you build a website that looks great and doesn’t have to cost a fortune.

Get active on social media

Seventy-four percent of customers rely on social media when making purchasing decisions. Being visible where your potential customers are is key. So, create social media accounts for your business and be an active participant.

To build a powerful presence, classes in social media sales say to post engaging content regularly. Don’t push the hard sell. Instead, focus on providing value and fostering relationships.

Provide exceptional customer service

Giving your customers VIP treatment can catapult sales. According to NewVoiceMedia, it can result in 38% higher growth. Also, 90% of customers are willing to pay more for a better customer service experience.

Sales courses say you can delight customers by building relationships. Get to know your regulars by name and what they like. Also, take the time to follow up with customers after a purchase to make sure they’re happy. If issues crop up, go the extra mile to solve their problems.

So, there you have it, three tips that can boost sales and won’t cost you an arm and a leg.