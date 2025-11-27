Festive Fragrance: Easy Ways to Make Your Condo Smell Like Christmas

You can bring even more holiday spirit into your condo even when you are done decorating and setting up your tree with the use of fragrances. Here are some easy ways you could make your Lentor Gardens Residences condo smell like Christmas!

Essential oils

It is common to use essential oils to bring a nice aroma to your condo. Find essential oils that are Christmas-themed like cinnamon and nutmeg to impress guests and feel the holiday cheer with family and friends.

Christmas treats

Bring the christmas spirit into your condo by playing christmas music while making a gingerbread house and some cookies. You could make cinnamon rolls, spiced apple pie or gingerbread cookies that fill your home with the smell of Christmas. Decorate and enjoy the homemade snack with your family!

Scented hand soap

Add Christmas cheer to your bathroom by getting some scented hand soaps. Pine tree, Gingerbread, and Winter Candy Apple will not go unnoticed as you lather the scent of Christmas on your hands!

Simmer pot

These are easy to do and could create the smell of Christmas at home and can fill a large space quickly. There are many simmer pot recipes you could choose like cinnamon sticks, vanilla extract, orange slices and more. To do this, you have to fill a large or medium sized cooking pot half with water or cider before you add your chosen ingredient, and then simmer for a few hours on low heat. Keep windows closed and doors in your condo open so it spreads. Be wary that you can’t leave the simmer pot unattended for extended periods so it will not boil dry.

Festive potpourri

You could make your own potpourri with berries, essential oils, pine cones and slices of dried citrus. You could also buy one from a local store that sells potpourri with Christmas scents.