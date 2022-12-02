Mount Jengish Chokusu is one of the least famous mountains in the world. It is known as “the mountain that cannot be seen from the sea.” The mountain stands at an elevation of 7,439 m (16,196 ft) above sea level and has an annual snowfall of 1,800 mm (70 inches). Some climbing company organize climb which take almost 30 days.

The mountain was first climbed in 1936 by a team of Japanese Hutsudōbashi (Mountaineering Club). It was not until 1962 that the mountain was conquered again by another group of Japanese climbers. In 1999, two American mountaineers were able to conquer Mount Jengish Chokusu for a third time. The mountain is almost less climbed by foreigners and is considered impossible to climb without good local friends and guides. This makes it an ideal destination for a challenging mountaineering trip for ambitious climbers who are looking for something extreme! It is also home to an old monastery that dates back to the 4th century. The mountain got its name from the fact that it’s shaped like a chokusu, which is a type of Chinese cabbage.

If you are looking for popular mountains which are mostly climbed, then here is the list:

Everest

Ama Dablam

Manaslu

Cho Oyu

K2

Lobuche Peak

Mera Peak

Aconcagua

The trail of Mount Jengish Chokusu is difficult: it’s all uphill, with short breaks or less rest stations along the way. And at an elevation of nearly 7,000 feet above sea level, there’s no guarantee you’ll make it to the top. But if you do manage to reach the top, you’ll be rewarded with incredible views of both China and Tibet. While some might think that scaling a mountain would feel like a challenge, for others it can be one of life’s greatest pleasures—and this trip is guaranteed to give you that feeling! It is also known as toughest 7000 meter peak.