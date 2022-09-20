What Are The Benefits Of A Standing Desk?

We all know the risks of an office job: the back pain, the weight gain, dealing with gossiping co-workers at the water-cooler. There are many things you can do to avoid some of these issues like getting the best office chair for back pain .

What if I told you there is a solution that solves everything? For the first two at least; with your colleagues you’re on your own. Standing desks have been increasing in popularity over the past few years and have been shown to have numerous health benefits. They can even help you stay motivated and improve work performance. Read on to find out all about them.

A Standing Desk Keeps You Fit

It’s well noted that when you start working at the office, your activity levels go down. This can impact your overall health and wellbeing. You might be thinking “Hey, I’m sitting at my desk right now and I’m just fine.” But the truth is… you’re not. Many studies show that a sedentary lifestyle is linked to all kinds of health issues: ranging from obesity and heart disease to cancer and diabetes. One easy way to help combat this is through a standing desk. A standing desk has been shown to burn more calories than sitting. Standing burns between 100-200 calories an hour, whereas sitting burns around 60-130 calories. A standing desk also encourages you to walk around the office more as you are already standing. This can all add up in a day, before you even realise it. When you stand, you’re getting blood flowing and muscles working through your whole body.

A Standing Desk Reduces Aches and Pains

4 out of 5 adults in the UK report experiencing some form of back pain. As our bodies are not designed to sit behind a desk for several hours a day, it makes sense that slouching over your work can only make things worse. Sitting for long periods during the day puts pressure on your back and compresses the discs within your spine. An adjustable standing desk immediately encourages workers to adjust their posture. Unlike a regular desk, standing desks can be manoeuvred to fit the employee’s comfort level. They can be modified to take into account in the client’s fitness levels or disability; if they need to spend less time on their feet than other co-workers, they can alter them as often as they need to.

A Standing Desk Makes Workers More Productive

We’ve all felt that 3pm slump where it’s a fight to keep our focus. Sitting at a desk keeps us stagnant and our energy low. This can cause us to disengage from our work. A standing desk helps us fight this: a recent study conducted by the British Medical Journal showed that NHS workers who received a standing desk reported feeling much more engaged at work. It’s called “thinking on your feet” for a reason! Another study in a Texas call centre reported that their employees productivity increased by almost 50% while utilising standing desks. When you’re sitting all day, your body is in a resting state, which means you’re not producing the level of energy you need to be productive. Whereas when you stand, your body is in an active state, meaning that you’re releasing more energy. As an addition, standing desks have been shown to improve moods and boost creativity. At the end of the day happy workers make more productive employees.

They’re Affordable

Due to the popularity of standing desks, as employers realise the many benefits, there are now options to suit every budget. They range from a standing desk converter that sits on top of your desktop and lifts a section of the desk to a higher height, to an electric standing desk, which can be more costly due to the rate of materials needed to build them. Whatever your resources, you’ll be able to find a standing desk that suits your needs best.

You’re probably still reading this because you’re thinking of investing in a standing desk for your office, and if you are, you’re definitely making the best decision. There are numerous benefits towards using a standing desk, both for workers and for businesses. For workers, a standing desk improves your health and productivity. You’ll notice more energy throughout the day and you’re less likely to experience back, neck or shoulder pain. For businesses, a standing desk means increased efficiency and lower costs. Employees will be more productive and need less time off due to health problems. So if you’re considering a standing desk for your office, don’t hesitate – it’s definitely worth it.